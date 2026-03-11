GM Drama presents ‘Cinderella, the Musical’ March 20 & 21 Music by Richard Rodgers and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein
Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. In this specially created Youth Edition, all the beloved songs and familiar characters are present and accounted for. However, the entire script has been condensed to better suit young attention spans, and the plot has been slightly altered to highlight some important lessons for contemporary audiences
The principal cast consist of Cinderella – Anna Bennett, Godmother – Violet Haight, Stepmother – Seairra Stowell, Joy – Harper Goddard, Portia – Anya Boucher, Prince – Bodhi Koske. Herald – Bentley Bonneville, King – Wyatt James and Queen – Jaelyn Tatro. Ensemble: Addisyn Wilkins, Abby Mack-Dyer, Dante Cassinelli, Moriah Knisely, Clarissa DiMarco, Libby Dalton, Rachael Brothers, Caylee Archambault and Quinn Bryant.
Cinderella is directed by Daryll Kale, with Music Director Tom Smith-Knox and Stage Manager Nat Dunich.
