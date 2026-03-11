GMUSD Board agenda for March 19

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 17 at the Green Mountain High School Library, 716 Rt. 103 South and remotely via Zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. Call to Order 6 p.m.

a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum

II. Approval of Agenda

a. Additions and/or deletions

III. Approval of Minutes

a. February 19, 2026 – Regular Meeting

IV. Public Comment

V. Board Reorganization Appointments

a. Board Officers

i. Board Chair

ii. Vice Chair

iii. Board Clerk

iv. Warrant Signer

v. Recording Secretary

b. Assignments

i. TRSU Board (3)

1. TRSU Board Alternate

ii. RVTC Board

iii. Teacher Bargaining

iv. Support Staff Bargaining

v. Facilities Subcommittee

vi. Finance Subcommittee

vii. Policy Subcommittee

viii. Transportation Subcommittee

ix. Community Outreach Subcommittee

x. Legislative Subcommittee

VI. Administrative Reports

a. Superintendent’s Report

b. Principals’ Reports

c. Facility Report

d. Curriculum Report

e. Financial Report

VII. Old Business

a. Review of updated GMUHS boiler scope of work.

b. Ends Policy, Second Read

i. Preamble and Adaptability

c. Mandated Policies, Second Read

i. Series E, School and Community Relations

ii. Series F, Instructional Operations

d. Flag Policy

i. Discussion

e. State Mandated Cell Phone Policy

i. Feedback from board on whether the district policy should be the same as the state model or stricter.



VIII. New Business

a. Review applicants for appointment to open Chester seat on the GMUSD Board.

IX. Public and Board Comment

X. Future Meeting(s) and Agenda Item(s)

a. April 16, 2026 – Regular Meeting, GMUHS

XI. Executive Session(s)

a. Support Staff Negotiations Update

XII. Adjournment