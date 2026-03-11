GMUSD Board agenda for March 19
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 17 at the Green Mountain High School Library, 716 Rt. 103 South and remotely via Zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. Call to Order 6 p.m.
a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum
II. Approval of Agenda
a. Additions and/or deletions
III. Approval of Minutes
a. February 19, 2026 – Regular Meeting
IV. Public Comment
V. Board Reorganization Appointments
a. Board Officers
i. Board Chair
ii. Vice Chair
iii. Board Clerk
iv. Warrant Signer
v. Recording Secretary
b. Assignments
i. TRSU Board (3)
1. TRSU Board Alternate
ii. RVTC Board
iii. Teacher Bargaining
iv. Support Staff Bargaining
v. Facilities Subcommittee
vi. Finance Subcommittee
vii. Policy Subcommittee
viii. Transportation Subcommittee
ix. Community Outreach Subcommittee
x. Legislative Subcommittee
VI. Administrative Reports
a. Superintendent’s Report
b. Principals’ Reports
c. Facility Report
d. Curriculum Report
e. Financial Report
VII. Old Business
a. Review of updated GMUHS boiler scope of work.
b. Ends Policy, Second Read
i. Preamble and Adaptability
c. Mandated Policies, Second Read
i. Series E, School and Community Relations
ii. Series F, Instructional Operations
d. Flag Policy
i. Discussion
e. State Mandated Cell Phone Policy
i. Feedback from board on whether the district policy should be the same as the state model or stricter.
VIII. New Business
a. Review applicants for appointment to open Chester seat on the GMUSD Board.
IX. Public and Board Comment
X. Future Meeting(s) and Agenda Item(s)
a. April 16, 2026 – Regular Meeting, GMUHS
XI. Executive Session(s)
a. Support Staff Negotiations Update
XII. Adjournment
