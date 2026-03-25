To the editor: Thanks to Weston firefighters for dousing a real dumpster fire

W

e wish to express our sincere gratitude to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department who jumped to action the night of March 18 to put out a fire in a dumpster at the Wilder Memorial Library construction site in Weston.

Thanks to their swift and professional action, we are happy to share that all is well and there was no damage to the library or the site.

The library is under construction as we near completion of a significant renovation and expansion project. While the library is under construction, we are open at a temporary location at the Old Parish Church on Main Street in Weston.

The fire was contained to the dumpster, and the Fire Department was there in full force to put it out quickly. We are grateful to so many, including the incredible volunteers at the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Chief Brian Lundberg, and Michelle and Luke Bonang, who first saw the fire and started the phone tree that alerted the Fire Department and the Library Trustees. Many more played important roles, calling 911, calling Trustees, sharing photos, and more. We are so lucky to have such a caring community here in Weston.

The fire was an isolated incident, and construction continues on schedule. We are making progress every day toward completing construction and opening the library early this summer. We can’t wait to share this special space with all of you.

With gratitude,

Deborah Granquist

Trustee chair and

Faye Mack

Wilder Memorial Library director