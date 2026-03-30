North Star Health to unveil accessible exam room at Charlestown location

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orth Star Health will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate a newly upgraded accessible examination room at Charlestown Health Center, at 250 Ceda Road in Charlestown, N.H., at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

North Star Health is committed to expanding access to care for patients through facility upgrades across its network. The Charlestown project is part of a broader effort to improve accessibility at multiple locations, with guidance from accessibility advocates Dianne and Justin Milliken. During the event, North Star Health will announce a new fundraising initiative to support future accessibility improvements.

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North Star Health is a nonprofit, federally qualified health center with a mission to connect with and care for our community so that everyone may enjoy health and wellness. North Star Health has locations in Springfield, Ludlow, Londonderry, and Chester, Vt., and in Charlestown, N.H.