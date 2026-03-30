North Star Health to unveil accessible exam room at Charlestown location
Press release | Mar 30, 2026 | Comments 0
North Star Health is committed to expanding access to care for patients through facility upgrades across its network. The Charlestown project is part of a broader effort to improve accessibility at multiple locations, with guidance from accessibility advocates Dianne and Justin Milliken. During the event, North Star Health will announce a new fundraising initiative to support future accessibility improvements.
Click here to RSVP.
North Star Health is a nonprofit, federally qualified health center with a mission to connect with and care for our community so that everyone may enjoy health and wellness. North Star Health has locations in Springfield, Ludlow, Londonderry, and Chester, Vt., and in Charlestown, N.H.
Filed Under: Business in Brief • Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.