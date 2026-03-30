Chester Town-Wide Yard Sales return May 23-25
Press release | Mar 30, 2026 | Comments 0
To secure your location on the map, please send $5 to Kathy Goodell, P.O. Box 101, Chester, VT 05143 by Monday, April 20. Be sure to include your physical address. Donations will be used to print the maps.
In years past these weekends were popular and proved to be a great way to share treasures with visitors from near and far.
Maps will be available at Sharon’s on the Common and other in-town locations by early May.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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