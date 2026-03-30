Chester Town-Wide Yard Sales return May 23-25

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fter a long hiatus, Town-Wide Yard Sales are returning to Chester on Memorial Day weekend. They will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday through Monday, May 23 through 25.

To secure your location on the map, please send $5 to Kathy Goodell, P.O. Box 101, Chester, VT 05143 by Monday, April 20. Be sure to include your physical address. Donations will be used to print the maps.

In years past these weekends were popular and proved to be a great way to share treasures with visitors from near and far.

Maps will be available at Sharon’s on the Common and other in-town locations by early May.