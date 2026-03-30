Young Child Family Festival & Touch-A-Truck April 11

Springfield Area Parent Child Center will host the 33rd Annual Week of the Young Child Family Festival & Touch-A-Truck from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 11 at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield.

This free family-friendly event will feature activities inside and outside of the school. Inside the gym, families can enjoy children’s entertainment, hands-on activities from area educators and children’s organizations, community resource tables and free photos from Vermont and New Hampshire. The photo booths are sponsored by Cota & Cota Inc.

Outside, Touch-A-Truck, which is sponsored by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, will give children the opportunity to explore vehicles up close. A sensory-friendly hour (no horns) will be held from 9 to 10 a.m.

This year’s theme is Construction, celebrating the importance of building strong foundations for young children and families.

For more information or to register for a booth, contact SAPCC at 802-886-5242 or send an e-mail to sapcc@sapcc-vt.org. For Touch-A-Truck inquiries, contact the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center at 802-885-2568.