Chester Select Board special meeting, regular meeting agendas for April 15
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 12, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold two meetings on Wednesday April 15. The first, a special meeting with two executive sessions with legal counsel, will be held at 5 p.m. The second, regular meeting, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.
Below are the board’s agendas.
SPECIAL SELECT BOARD MEETING AGENDA
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Executive Session pursuant to 1 V.S.A. § 313 (1)(E), discussion with legal counsel regarding pending litigation
3. Executive Session pursuant to 1 V.S.A. § 313 (1)(F), receive advice from legal counsel concerning Class IV roads and draft policy
4. Adjourn
SELECT BOARD MEETING AGENDA
1. Select board and Town Manager Roles; Attorney Jim Carroll
2. Approval of Minutes of April 1, 2026 Select board Meeting
3. Citizen’s Comments
4. Liquor License & Entertainment License Approvals:
- Stone Hearth Inn & Eatery – Entertainment License;
- Pizza Stone VT – Entertainment License
- Global Montello Group (Jiffy Mart) – Tobacco License & Tobacco Substitute Endorsement
- Dollar General – Tobacco License
5. Safe Roads for All Grant
6. Executive Session: Discussion re: Negotiation of Purchase & Sale Agreement for Purchase of Solar Field pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (1)(F)
7. Adjourn
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.