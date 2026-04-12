Chester Select Board special meeting, regular meeting agendas for April 15

The Chester Select Board will hold two meetings on Wednesday April 15. The first, a special meeting with two executive sessions with legal counsel, will be held at 5 p.m. The second, regular meeting, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.

Below are the board’s agendas.

SPECIAL SELECT BOARD MEETING AGENDA

1. Citizen’s Comments

2. Executive Session pursuant to 1 V.S.A. § 313 (1)(E), discussion with legal counsel regarding pending litigation

3. Executive Session pursuant to 1 V.S.A. § 313 (1)(F), receive advice from legal counsel concerning Class IV roads and draft policy

4. Adjourn

SELECT BOARD MEETING AGENDA

1. Select board and Town Manager Roles; Attorney Jim Carroll

2. Approval of Minutes of April 1, 2026 Select board Meeting

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Liquor License & Entertainment License Approvals:

Stone Hearth Inn & Eatery – Entertainment License;

Pizza Stone VT – Entertainment License

Global Montello Group (Jiffy Mart) – Tobacco License & Tobacco Substitute Endorsement

Dollar General – Tobacco License

5. Safe Roads for All Grant

6. Executive Session: Discussion re: Negotiation of Purchase & Sale Agreement for Purchase of Solar Field pursuant to 1 VSA § 313 (1)(F)

7. Adjourn