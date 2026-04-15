‘Dinner with Friends’ opens Springfield Players’ 2026 season April 25

T

he Springfield Community Players, Vermont’s oldest continuously operating community theater group, opens its 106th season on Saturday, April 25 with Donald Margulies’ acclaimed dramatic comedy, Dinner with Friends, at the SCP Studio, 165 South St. in Springfield.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play examines middle-adult friendships and the ways in which dynamics change when partnerships dissolve: as Beth and Tom reckon with their impending divorce, longtime friends Karen and Gabe navigate the fallout and how it affects their own marriage. The story unfolds through flashbacks, with a dialogue-laden script filled with humor and poignancy.

The production is sponsored by The Copper Fox and will feature a stylized intermission experience reflecting the show’s themes of friendship, connection and food. To create an immersive experience, SCP is offering a limited number of “Food with Friends” intermission add-ons, which include an organic charcuterie board for two from Roo’s Farm and two show-themed mocktails, served at a private table. There will also be a small art gallery in the theater’s lobby.

Dinner with Friends is directed by Springfield-based filmmaker and acting coach Matt Munroe. Jonathan Barron, a 30-year veteran of the entertainment industry and co-founder of the award-winning ComedySportz Boston, will make his SCP acting debut as Gabe. He is joined by returning SCP members Ashlee White as Karen, Jet Gage as Beth and Sean Dabney as Tom.

In lieu of SCP’s traditional 50/50 raffle, guests can enter to win a $50 gift certificate to The Copper Fox. Raffle tickets can be purchased online and at the door, with all proceeds benefiting SCP’s roof and repairs fundraiser.

Dinner with Friends runs at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 and Saturday, May 2; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26 and Sunday, May 3. Click here to purchase tickets; a discounted package rate is available for groups of four. Please note that ticket sales close two hours before showtime; remaining tickets will be available at the door.