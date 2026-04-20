Applications open for Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships

T

he $1,000 Sammy Pierce Scholarships are awarded each year by the Crown Point Board of Realtors to two students who demonstrate a strong commitment to their community and helping others. Their efforts may be volunteer or charitable service, leadership skills, humanitarian efforts or active involvement impacting the lives of others.

The scholarships are open to home-schooled students, public and private school students and college or tech students. Adult learners are also eligible. Students must be full-time residents of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Clarendon, Grafton, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, Rockingham, Shrewsbury, Springfield, Townshend, Wallingford, Weathersfield, Weston, West Windsor or Windham.

Applications are available at the local high school or by reaching out to betty@diamondrealtyvt.com with “Scholarship” in the subject line. Completed applications are due by Tuesday, May 5.