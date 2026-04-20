Applications open for Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships
Press release | Apr 20, 2026 | Comments 0
The scholarships are open to home-schooled students, public and private school students and college or tech students. Adult learners are also eligible. Students must be full-time residents of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Clarendon, Grafton, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, Rockingham, Shrewsbury, Springfield, Townshend, Wallingford, Weathersfield, Weston, West Windsor or Windham.
Applications are available at the local high school or by reaching out to betty@diamondrealtyvt.com with “Scholarship” in the subject line. Completed applications are due by Tuesday, May 5.
Filed Under: Education News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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