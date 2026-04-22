June Swomley, 92, of Connecticut and Chester

June Kutchera Swomley, of Bloomfield, Conn., died on Monday, April 13, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James “Jim” Swomley, in 2021. They both received wonderful care from the staff at Caleb Hitchcock, Duncaster’s Memory Care Unit, for a number of years.

June was born in Bismarck, N.D., daughter of the late Anton and Anna Kutchera, who had each emigrated to Bismarck from Germany. She studied engineering and accounting at Hamline University for two years and then at the University of Colorado.

June met Jim, and they married in Bismarck, before eventually settling in Bloomfield, Conn., where she was the primary caregiver for three rambunctious sons and a steadfast supporter of Jim in his political career and rise to managing director of the American Lung Association.

Her family attended the Congregational Church in Bloomfield where June taught at the church nursery school and served as bookkeeper for many years. She later served as the bookkeeper for the Second Hand Shop at Duncaster.

June was an award-winning quilter who hand stitched quilts for each of her children and grandchildren over a period of many years. She also loved baking Christmas cookies, the consumption of which involved spirited discussions on the merits of over a dozen varieties of traditional favorites.

She and Jim taught their sons the art of making maple syrup at their vacation home in Chester, Vt., where she enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and playing number games with her children and grandchildren. Her legacy as a STEM student can be observed in the careers of many of her children and grandchildren.

June was a quiet person with a special inclination to listen and absorb information, opinions, angst, and challenges, and to respond with unconditional love and support. Her responses rarely involved judgment and more often involved long and loving hugs for which she will be gratefully and lovingly remembered.

June is survived by her three sons and their wives, Mark and Maria of York, Penn.; Bruce and Emily of Thetford, Vt., and Dan and Kelly of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; as well as 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Louise Ebert; and her brother, Arthur Kutchera.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, at Duncaster, 40 Loeffler Road, Bloomfield, in the meeting room at the main entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association of Connecticut, 45 Ash St.t, East Hartford, CT 06108