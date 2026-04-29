Cavendish Fletcher Library’s Destination Imagination team headed to Global Finals

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avendish Fletcher Community Library’s Destination Imagination Team won first place in its bracket at the state competition, which took place on March 21 in Barre, and qualified to compete at “Global Finals,” which will be held from May 21 through 24 in Kansas City, Mo.

DI is a nonprofit organization whose team-building, student-led science and arts challenge program encourages student creativity and problem-solving skills. This is the first time in many years that a team from this area will attend the DI Global Finals, which is billed as the world’s largest celebration of creativity.

CFCL’s DI team, consisting of fourth-grade students Lily Woodell, Fisher McNaughton and Carter Watkins, took on a technical and performance challenge to create a game show, with three mechanical devices to operate and enhance the show. The team studied physics, performance, problem solving and teamwork, and all of the solutions were student led and team created.

Team Manager is Wendi Dowst-McNaughton, a teacher at West Rutland School and mother of Fisher; his father is Zachary McNaughton. Lily Woodell is the daughter of Megan Jones and Adam Woodell, and Carter’s parents are Kate Lamphere and Dan Watkins. All three students attend Cavendish Town Elementary School.

Support for the team can be sent to Cavendish Fletcher Community Library (attn: Destination Imagination), P.O. Box 266, Proctorsville, VT 05153 or via GoFundMe.