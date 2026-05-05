MOOver announces MicroMOO May promotion

T

he MOOver is celebrating its microtransit services in Windsor and Springfield with a MicroMOO May promotion.

From Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 29, riders will be asked to describe how microtransit has impacted them and to agree to a photo – both on a voluntary basis.

Riders doing so will be entered into a weekly drawing for a MOOver Gift Package consisting of a MOOver bus stop sign, a toy bus, two “I was spotted on the MOOver” T-shirts, a drinking glass, a coffee mug and a pen and pencil. There is a limit of one entry per rider.

Each entry will also be included in a drawing for a $250 Shaw’s gift certificate on June 1. The first 50 riders onboard each microtransit bus in Springfield and Windsor on Friday May 8, 15, 22 and 29 will receive a squishy Holstein cow.

The MOOver has provided 23,116 microtransit rides in Windsor since Jan. 23, 2023. The Springfield microtransit service, which started on Nov. 17, 2025, has given 4,838 rides.