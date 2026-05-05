MOOver announces MicroMOO May promotion
Press release | May 05, 2026 | Comments 0
From Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 29, riders will be asked to describe how microtransit has impacted them and to agree to a photo – both on a voluntary basis.
Riders doing so will be entered into a weekly drawing for a MOOver Gift Package consisting of a MOOver bus stop sign, a toy bus, two “I was spotted on the MOOver” T-shirts, a drinking glass, a coffee mug and a pen and pencil. There is a limit of one entry per rider.
Each entry will also be included in a drawing for a $250 Shaw’s gift certificate on June 1. The first 50 riders onboard each microtransit bus in Springfield and Windsor on Friday May 8, 15, 22 and 29 will receive a squishy Holstein cow.
The MOOver has provided 23,116 microtransit rides in Windsor since Jan. 23, 2023. The Springfield microtransit service, which started on Nov. 17, 2025, has given 4,838 rides.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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