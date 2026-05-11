Food Shelf at Family Center closed this week

The Chester Andover Family Center Food Shelf, 908 VT-103 in Chester, will be closed this week due to insulation work in the building.

The Food Shelf is usually open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, but must close on Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15 for the work.

If you or your family have an urgent food need during this time, please reach out directly to the Food Shelf at Fsatcafc@gmail.com and we will do our best to assist you.

The CAFC Thrift Shop is expected to remain open during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.