As 7th Annual Weston Pop-Up University ends, plans begin for 2027 classes
Press release | May 18, 2026 | Comments 0
The concept is to offer interesting and enjoyable classes to draw community folks together and out of their homes in the sometimes dreary months of late winter. Taught by local professionals, former teachers and hobbyists, the classes ranged from Baking Focaccia to the Science of Waves, Fun Limericks to American Sign Language, Knitting 101 to Basic First Aid and several more.
More than 200 “students” learned something, met their neighbors and had some fun in the 12 classes offered this year. Weston Pop-Up University is grateful to Gladys’ Kitchen at The Hub and Walker Farm Theatre for providing venues for this year’s classes.
The eighth year of Weston Pop-Up University will take place in March of 2027. Lead organizer Laura Katz said, “We’re talking about a new slate of classes for next year, repeating some old favorites and also trying some new ones. Car Mechanics for Women, anyone?”
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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