Chester Select Board and Sewer Commissioners agendas for May 20

The Chester Select Board and the Sewer Commissioners will meet one after the other on Wednesday, May 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will take place at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and on Zoom, which you can access by clicking here. Below are the agendas.

SELECT BOARD

1. Approval of Minutes of May 6, 2026 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Green Mountain Power Upgrades; Tim Jones

5. Discussion Re: Letter to State on Act 181

6. Financial Update; Q1

7. Sign Loan Documents; Highway Equipment and Projects

8. Review and Adopt Amended Cemetery Regulations

9. Entertainment Permits; Down to the Roots and PJs Country Kitchen

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn

SEWER COMMISSIONERS

1. Citizen’s Comments

2. Approve Bond Anticipation Note

3. Adjourn