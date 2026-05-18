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t has been a long-standing tradition that the annual plant sale at the Wardsboro Public Library, 170 Main St., is held on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 23, rain or shine. There is always a bake sale tent, and the Library’s Used Book Barn will be open as well.

The event, “From Our Gardens to Yours,” is an array of hardy perennials and small shrubs that residents have taken from their own gardens and donated to the library for the sale. Additionally, flats of colorful annuals, such as petunias, marigolds and geraniums, fill the old market cart and trailers on the library’s lawn. Veteran shoppers know that the usual sell-outs include the coveted and hard-to-find Gilfeather Turnip seeds and seedlings, as well as the locally-sourced tomato and herb seedlings.

The Gilfeather Turnip, which was developed in Wardsboro by John Gilfeather, was designated Vermont’s State Vegetable on July 1, 2016 after successful lobbying efforts by students at Wardsboro Elementary School. [Telegraph readers who would like to learn more about this interesting story should click here and here.]

The library’s Trustees have enthusiastic volunteer support for the plant sale from the GROW Garden Club in Wardsboro. Local Master Gardeners will be at the sale to answer buyers’ questions: Sun or shade? Wetland or dry? Tall or low growing?

All of the proceeds from the sale fund programming, books, events and supplies at the Wardsboro Public Library, which serves year-round and seasonal residents in Wardsboro, Stratton, Jamaica and other nearby towns. Click here for more information.

Dig and donate for the plant sale

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he organizers of the plant sale are asking for donations of perennial plants and flowers and small shrubs from residents who are thinning their garden beds or have a surplus. Plants that sell well include the hardy flowering varieties of iris and hybrid day lilies, as well as pots of violets, bee balm and Shasta daisies.

The emphasis in gardening is always on native varieties, but all gardeners enjoy seeing interesting non-invasive plants in their flower beds. Small shrubs, such as hydrangea, dogwood, evergreens and easy-maintenance ornamental grasses, are also welcome for the sale.

On the library’s entrance porch one can find varying sizes of empty flower pots to take for transplanting. Ideally, plants should be dug, potted and kept watered during the first two weeks of May.

Potted plants should be clearly identified with the type of plant and color of bloom. They can be dropped off at any time on Tuesday through Friday — May 19 to 22 — at the machine shed at the front of the library’s red barn. Look for the Drop Off signs.