Award-winning author at Grafton Library May 27

G

rafton Public Library, 204 Main St., presents its first Neighbor-to-Neighbor Discussion Series Program of 2026 at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Award-winning author and journalist Peter Canellos will discuss his most recent book: Revenge for the Sixties: Sam Alito and the Triumph of the Conservative Legal Movement.

Canellos began his journalism career at the Boston Globe and more recently served as executive editor at Politico. He has received numerous citations for his work, including being named a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting.

A graduate of Columbia Law School, Canellos is well-known for his writing about the Supreme Court. In his newest book, he examines the forces that shaped Justice Samuel Alito’s judicial career and outlines why understanding Alito’s story is essential to understanding the future of American law and democracy.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation, and signed copies of the book will be available for purchase. Registration is required; seating is limited, and the program will not be recorded. Please e-mail librarian@graftonpubliclibrary.org to reserve your space.