The Grammar School in Putney announces new Head of School

T

he Grammar School, an independent school in Putney serving preschool through eighth grade, has announced Margaret Schlachter as the new Head of School. She will take the reins of the 60-acre campus from Nick Perry, who has led the school for the past 10 years, at the end of this school year.

“We are super excited to welcome Margaret as our next Head of School,” said Cray Cook, co-chair of TGS’s Board of Trustees. “Margaret emerged as an exceptional match for both the responsibilities of the role and the values of the TGS community. The Board of Trustees enthusiastically and unanimously approved her appointment, and we are looking forward to her tenure.”

Schlachter brings two decades of independent school leadership to TGS, most recently serving as Head of School at Mountain School at Winhall, an independent K-6 school in Bondville. Her career spans admissions, college guidance, advancement, program development, student life, fundraising, alumni relations, faculty and staff management and coaching. She has also completed “Pathways to Leadership,” a two-year initiative through the Northwest Association of Independent Schools that prepares women educators for head of school roles.

Schlachter grew up skiing and ski racing in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains and attended Stratton Mountain School. She is a graduate of Babson College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree and competed as an alpine ski racer, and holds an M.Ed. in Education Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Vermont.

Beyond education, Schlachter founded and built a globally recognized sports media and experiential brand and competed as a professional athlete.

“I am deeply honored and excited to join The Grammar School community as its next Head of School,” said Schlachter. “TGS’s commitment to thoughtful, student-centered learning, grounded in creativity, curiosity and connection to the natural world, aligns closely with my own values as an educator and leader. I am excited to spend time on the beautiful campus, learning alongside students, supporting teachers in their work and partnering with families to ensure every child feels known, supported and challenged.”