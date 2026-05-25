Andover Scholarships awarded to 3 GM seniors

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he Andover Scholarship Committee, made up of Charlene Huyler, Maddy Bodin and Carmen Macchia, recently awarded scholarships to three seniors who attend Green Mountain Union High School. Each has demonstrated a love for and service to the Andover community.

Ian Bernier grew up in Andover with a love of the outdoors and wildlife. He will major in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology at the University of Vermont with the goal of a career as a game warden.

Adelaide Brown plans to combine her interests in skin health and make-up artistry by becoming an esthetician. To pursue that goal, she will attend the Institute of Skin Science in Stratham, N.H.

Violet Haight grew up in Andover and comes from a family with a long history in the town. In addition to Green Mountain Union High School, she attended River Valley Technical Center in Springfield. She plans to major in mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.

The Andover Scholarship Committee has been offering scholarships since the mid-1990s to outstanding Andover high school seniors who are continuing their education at colleges, universities and trade schools. The committee raises money for scholarships primarily through a fundraising letter. This community support has helped 74 graduates take the next step in their education.

The Andover Scholarship Fund is supported entirely by local contributions. It is a recognized public charity under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. If you wish to donate to the scholarship fund, please send your contribution to the Andover Scholarship Committee, 953 Weston-Andover Road, Andover, VT 05143 or click here to donate online.