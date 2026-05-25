Springfield Garden Club beautifies downtown

| May 25, 2026 | Comments 0

Click image to enlarge. From left, Karen Vatne, Diane Kemble, Gary Richardson, Glenna Richardson, Deanna Dexter, Nell Hughes, Sandy Peplau, Carol Cole, Deb Smith, Bonny Andrews, Lynn Likus, Cheryl Pierce and Ann Herrick. Missing from the photo are Barb Riotte, Izzy Messinese, Adrienne Faulhaber, Carol Eramo, Dolores Kuhn, Rosann Sexton, Mari Csiszer, Lauren Dundin,
Lindsay Rounsefell, Margaret Nickerson, Pat Townsend, Alicia Jenks, Josh Browning and Pam Jarvis.

Wednesday, May 20 was sunny and warm, a perfect day for 26 members of the Springfield Garden Club to don their yellow T-shirts and hats and carry out their Civic Beautification mission.

They planted annuals in 20 planters and window boxes along Main Street, as well as the garden beds at Town Hall, the Springfield Plaza and the Blue Star Memorial Garden by Valley Street.

Izzy Messinese, a member of the Student Council at Springfield High School, assisted at the Town Hall garden as part of a community outreach effort.

Dedicated teams will weed and hand water these areas all summer.

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About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

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