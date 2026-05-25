Springfield Garden Club beautifies downtown
Press release | May 25, 2026 | Comments 0
They planted annuals in 20 planters and window boxes along Main Street, as well as the garden beds at Town Hall, the Springfield Plaza and the Blue Star Memorial Garden by Valley Street.
Izzy Messinese, a member of the Student Council at Springfield High School, assisted at the Town Hall garden as part of a community outreach effort.
Dedicated teams will weed and hand water these areas all summer.
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About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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