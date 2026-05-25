Springfield Garden Club beautifies downtown

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ednesday, May 20 was sunny and warm, a perfect day for 26 members of theto don their yellow T-shirts and hats and carry out their Civic Beautification mission.

They planted annuals in 20 planters and window boxes along Main Street, as well as the garden beds at Town Hall, the Springfield Plaza and the Blue Star Memorial Garden by Valley Street.

Izzy Messinese, a member of the Student Council at Springfield High School, assisted at the Town Hall garden as part of a community outreach effort.

Dedicated teams will weed and hand water these areas all summer.