Grafton’s Memorial Day Observance will take place on the traditional date, Saturday, May 30.

The Memorial Procession will form at 2:15 p.m. and step off from the Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St., at 2:30 p.m., marching to the White Church for a bell toll, on to a brief service at the Village Cemetery for those who died on land, then on to the Village Bridge for a brief service for those who died at sea.

A Memorial Day Program will follow on the lawn of the Grafton Public Library, 204 Main St. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St. The Grafton Historical Society invites everybody to enjoy refreshments following the program.

All interested veterans are invited to join the procession. Children and teens are invited to participate by carrying and placing wreaths on veterans’ graves and tossing flower tributes in the river.

Anyone who would like to help create wreaths for veterans’ graves should meet at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at the Grafton Historical Society, 147 Main St. A wreath-making group is a long-time town tradition that has waned in recent years. Many hands make light work.