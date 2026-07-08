GMUSD Board agenda for Special Meeting July 10 (2nd of 3)
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 08, 2026 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at the Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and remotely via Zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. Call To Order
a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum
II. Agenda Additions or Deletions
a. Approval of Agenda
III. Approval of Minutes
a. N/A
IV. Public Comment
a. The Board Will Listen but Typically will not Engage in Discussion or Take Action on Items Raised During Public Comment Unless they are Scheduled on a Future Agenda.
V. Strategic Work Session Possible
a. GM District Goal Development
VI. Public and Board Comment
a. The Board Will Listen but Typically will not Engage in Discussion or Take Action on Items Raised During Public Comment Unless they are Scheduled on a Future Agenda.
VII. Next Meeting(s)
a. July 16, 2026 – Special Meeting- i.
Act 955 Act 170
VIII. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda • Latest News
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