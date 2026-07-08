GMUSD Board agenda for Special Meeting July 10 (2nd of 3)

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at the Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and remotely via Zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. Call To Order

a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum

II. Agenda Additions or Deletions

a. Approval of Agenda

III. Approval of Minutes

a. N/A

IV. Public Comment

a. The Board Will Listen but Typically will not Engage in Discussion or Take Action on Items Raised During Public Comment Unless they are Scheduled on a Future Agenda.

V. Strategic Work Session Possible

a. GM District Goal Development

VI. Public and Board Comment

a. The Board Will Listen but Typically will not Engage in Discussion or Take Action on Items Raised During Public Comment Unless they are Scheduled on a Future Agenda.

VII. Next Meeting(s)

a. July 16, 2026 – Special Meeting- i. Act 955 Act 170

VIII. Adjournment