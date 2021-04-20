Keith Hill accepts 1-year contract as GM principal

By Cynthia Prairie

eith Hill has accepted the position of principal of Green Mountain High School, informing Superintendent Lauren Fierman of his decision on the morning of Monday, April 19.

The past two weeks have been a roller coaster ride for Hill, the school system and much of the community since Thursday, April 6, when the GM board of directors first voted down offering Hill the position on a 4-3 vote, with one abstention and the board chair not voting.

Then on Thursday, April 15, board vice chair Deb Brown called for rescinding of the April 6 vote, which ended in a 4-4 tie, when board chair Joe Fromberger voted yes and Wayne Wheelock again abstained. Finally, after comments by Interim Principal Mike Ripley and board member Josh Schroeder, Wheelock changed his vote in favor of rescinding the vote of April 6. The board then voted 5-4 to offer Hill a one-year probationary contract. The original no votes held fast to their initial position.

“I’m very happy that he decided to accept” the position, Fierman said on Monday evening. “It’s not unusual for someone who has been offered a position by a divided board to think carefully about whether to take the job or not.”

Fierman wasn’t the only one who was happy on Monday morning, following the Thursday vote during the school’s weeklong spring break. Upon return, Hill said, “There were a lot of happy people (at school) and that made me happy.”

Through it all, Hill, a social studies teacher, department head and principal in training, attempted to stay out of the fray. In an interview on Monday afternoon, Hill addressed the various votes and the community and school support for making him principal of the high school that he graduated from as valedictorian.

The April 6 vote was “more of sort of waiting and sitting. I was informed a little bit of how it went.” Hill had heard that Fierman had given him a hearty recommendation, which he called “great,” then added, “I was a little bit surprised by the vote. No one going into this type of work would like the vote to have gone that way.” But he said, “The board has to do the work it has to do.” When Fierman called him to tell him of the no vote, Hill said, “I thought that was the end of it.” Then, to his surprise, “I heard about all the support.” That support included a large number of comments on related Telegraph articles, GM faculty donning red shirts in support and an editorial in The Telegraph.

At that time, Hill wrote to The Telegraph, “I am incredibly grateful for all the support expressed by the community. It is an amazing reminder of why the work we do in our schools as educators is so very important.”

During Monday’s interview, Hill said he was “surprised to learn that the vote was coming back again. It was a ‘who knows what’s going to happen’ kind of moment.” Then last Thursday, Hill said did not attempt to find out what was going on during the GM board’s Zoom meeting, attended by the board and about 160 members of the community as well as educators, almost every one a supporter.

But, of course, he heard about it later. “There has been a really great feeling of support that has been amazing. That’s the beauty of a small community … I was excited to hear about the outcome of the second vote.”

What’s next when Hill takes the reins of the Green Mountain on July 1? After all, he’ll be returning to his alma mater as the school’s leader, one who has been both a student and a teacher there. “I have a great sense of pride in our school and the work we do with our students. July 1 will certainly bolster that sense of pride and hope for our future.” He also has the verbal support of the Green Mountain board, even two of the four who voted against him.

More concretely, he says, he’ll be sitting down with Interim Principal Mike Ripley, who has also been associate principal for many years, to create a priority list. “With the pandemic, it’s been an interesting pause for the year. Proficiency based education … we need to get back to it” since the school is “in the middle of transitioning” to it.

The nature of the year — the pandemic — has been a huge challenge, he says. Reopening fully will be also. “Those conversations still have to take place. I was able to do a lot of the work last summer with the administrative team. And the school was opened four days a week with some remote learning,” all under the guiding hands of Fierman and Ripley, he said.

Fierman also is looking forward. “I think Keith is going to do a great job for us. … that Keith and Associate Principal Mike Ripley are going to work beautifully together. They each have excellent leadership skill sets that will complement each other.”