Murder suspect returned to Vermont, to be arraigned Monday

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

J

ozsef Piri, the man who authorities have charged with the 2019 murder of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, the 44-year-old Boston man who was driving a produce truck along Rt. 103 in Rockingham, has been extradited to Vermont and will be arraigned on Monday.

According to the Vermont State Police, members of the Windham County Sheriff’s Department brought Piri back to Vermont on Thursday night. He is being held without bail and his arraignment is set for 1 p.m. on Monday Dec. 27, 2021 in the Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

Piri, who owns a second home in Londonderry, was arrested on Thursday morning, Dec. 16 in Florida, where he was working as a physician. He waived extradition on Dec. 17 and will face a charge of second degree murder here in Vermont.

Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown told The Telegraph that an extradited subject gets a first appearance before a judge on the next business day.

Police say Fonseca-Rivera was shot as he was driving south on Route 103 on Nov. 1, 2019 by someone who was driving in front of him. That driver, police believe, rolled down the back window of his vehicle before firing the gun.

Telegraph articles about the shooting

Most recent articles:

Earliest articles: