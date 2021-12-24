Murder suspect returned to Vermont, to be arraigned Monday
Shawn Cunningham | Dec 24, 2021 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC
According to the Vermont State Police, members of the Windham County Sheriff’s Department brought Piri back to Vermont on Thursday night. He is being held without bail and his arraignment is set for 1 p.m. on Monday Dec. 27, 2021 in the Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.
Piri, who owns a second home in Londonderry, was arrested on Thursday morning, Dec. 16 in Florida, where he was working as a physician. He waived extradition on Dec. 17 and will face a charge of second degree murder here in Vermont.
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown told The Telegraph that an extradited subject gets a first appearance before a judge on the next business day.
Police say Fonseca-Rivera was shot as he was driving south on Route 103 on Nov. 1, 2019 by someone who was driving in front of him. That driver, police believe, rolled down the back window of his vehicle before firing the gun.
Telegraph articles about the shooting
Most recent articles:
- Doctor charged in Rockingham killing waives extradition from Florida
- Police arrest Londonderry 2nd homeowner in 2019 Rockingham murder
Earliest articles:
- Boston trucker apparently shot dead on Rt. 103
- Driver’s death ruled homicide; police seek video
- Police press for more clues in Rt. 103 homicide
- Police ask public to ID pickup truck
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.