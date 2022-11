By Stacia Spaulding

he holiday season is upon us. Do you need a Christmas tree or are you wondering where to find Santa? Maybe a night of relaxation and fun is on your list. The Telegraph has compiled a list of holiday events in the region. Our Calendar of Events contains additional information about most listings.

Do you have a Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa or other winter celebratory event you want publicized? Email Events Editor Stacia at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. We’ll update these events has they come in so be sure to check back!



Friday, Dec. 2

A Weston Winter Cabaret, 7:30 p.m. Weston Theater Company at Walker Farm, 703 Main St., Weston. Get tickets here.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (part of Christmas in Grafton; Santa will visit @ 11:30 a.m.), Phelps Barn, 92 Main St., Grafton. Held by the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary to benefit its Scholarship Fund.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Phelps Barn, 92 Main St., Grafton. Held by the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary to benefit its Scholarship Fund.

Friday, Dec. 9

Londonderry Tree Lighting and Visit from Santa, 6 p.m. Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner at noon. Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103, Chester.

Friday, Dec. 16

A Very Vermonty Christmas with Joe Iconis & Family, 7:30 p.m., Weston Theater Company at Walker Farm, 703 Main St., Weston. Get tickets here.

Saturday, Dec. 17