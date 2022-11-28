Holiday events throughout the region Tree sales and lightings, musical events, community dinners
Stacia Spaulding | Nov 28, 2022 | Comments 0
By Stacia Spaulding
Do you have a Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa or other winter celebratory event you want publicized? Email Events Editor Stacia at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. We’ll update these events has they come in so be sure to check back!
Friday, Dec. 2
- A Weston Winter Cabaret, 7:30 p.m. Weston Theater Company at Walker Farm, 703 Main St., Weston. Get tickets here.
Saturday, Dec. 3
- Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (part of Christmas in Grafton; Santa will visit @ 11:30 a.m.), Phelps Barn, 92 Main St., Grafton. Held by the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary to benefit its Scholarship Fund.
- Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Second Congregational Church, 2051 VT-11, Londonderry.
- St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go! 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. (Route 11 W) in Chester. Click here for more information.
- Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gallery at the VAULT, 92 Main St., Springfield.
- A Weston Winter Cabaret, 7:30 p.m. Weston Theater Company at Walker Farm, 703 Main St., Weston. Get tickets here.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Phelps Barn, 92 Main St., Grafton. Held by the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary to benefit its Scholarship Fund.
Friday, Dec. 9
- Londonderry Tree Lighting and Visit from Santa, 6 p.m. Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry.
- Nordic Harmoni Holiday Concert, 7 p.m. Second Congregational Church, 2051 VT-11, Londonderry. Click here for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner at noon. Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103, Chester.
Friday, Dec. 16
- A Very Vermonty Christmas with Joe Iconis & Family, 7:30 p.m., Weston Theater Company at Walker Farm, 703 Main St., Weston. Get tickets here.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- A Very Vermonty Christmas with Joe Iconis & Family, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Weston Theater Company at Walker Farm, 703 Main St., Weston. Get tickets here.
