College News

Emily Chamberlin of North Springfield was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll — reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of at least 3.75 — at the University of Mississippi, in University, Miss., for the fall 2022 semester.

Malia Findley of Springfield, a Bachelor of Science major, has been named to the Dean’s List at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. To qualify for this academic honor, students must be enrolled in at least 12 or more letter-graded credit hours and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester.

Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry, a sophomore and graduate at Burr and Burton Academy, has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College of Clinton, N.Y., for the 2022 fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

LilyMarie Vullo of Cavendish has earned a place on the Dean’s List at Bryan University of Smithfield, R.I., for the fall 2022 semester. To earn a place on the Dean’s List, students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.