ARPA information event for towns, businesses scheduled for April 10

An informational event about state and ARPA infrastructure resources that are available to towns and businesses in the Windsor County region will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10 at the River Valley Tech Center Café, 307 South St. in Springfield.

Representatives from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Springfield Regional Development Corporation, the Green Mountain Economic Development Corporation, the Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission and other community partners will present an introduction and facilitate a listening session/round table discussion.

Information will be provided about available federal funding resources, and there will be the opportunity to discuss any outstanding regional and municipal project needs. Attendees will hear from, and have access to, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Buildings and General Services, Agency of Transportation, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Libraries, Agency of Agriculture, the Vermont Community Broadband Board, Vermont Emergency Management and the State Workforce Development Board, as well as other state agencies and departments.