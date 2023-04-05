‘Mr. Destiny’ kicks off FOLA’s 2023 movie lineup

F

OLA will screen Mr. Destiny at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 in the Heald Auditorium on the second floor of the Ludlow Town Hall, 37 South Depot St.

Jim Belushi stars in this poignant and funny exploration of “what if” when Lawrence Joseph “Larry/L.J.” Burrows finds himself in an alternate reality where he did not strike out in the baseball championship game when he was 15 years old. The 1990 movie also features Linda Hamilton, Rene Russo, Jon Lovitz, Hart Bochner and Michael Caine.

The movie begins on Larry’s 35th birthday. The family station wagon stalls out and he heads into a local bar to call for a tow truck. The bartender, Mike, played by Michael Caine, is Larry’s guardian angel. Mike serves up a special cocktail that allows each of Larry’s wishes to come true. Larry wishes that he had hit a home run and not struck out back when he was a teenager. Larry then experiences a very different outcome, which leads him to ponder what he really values in life.

Admission is free. Donations are welcome and help to provide quality offerings for the enjoyment of Ludlow-area folks. The United Church of Ludlow will provide bottled water.

FOLA’s 2023 movie schedule will continue in May with the movie musicals “Show Boat” on Saturday, May 20 and the perennial classic Grease on Saturday, May 27.