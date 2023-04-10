Gassetts Grange to host Green Mountain Express on April 16
On Sunday, April 16, the grange will host the Green Mountain Express Band for a country music jam and mic event from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. Finger foods, soda, water, and coffee will be available for donation. And a 50/50 raffle will be held at $1 per ticket.
The Gassetts Grange is located at 3553 Route 103 North.
The grange is also looking for younger people who would like to joint. And the grange hall is also available to rent. For rental information, call grange secretary Bonnie Sanderson at 802-875-3500 for details
