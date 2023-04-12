SBA seeks small business owners for entrepreneurship training

MONTPELIER

The Small Business Administration is accepting applications for T.H.R.I.V.E., a free executive entrepreneurship training course scheduled to begin in June.

Small business owners will spend six months learning how to grow their businesses from a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business areas such as accounting, business strategy, marketing and human resources. Additionally, small business owners will learn how to create a three-year strategic growth plan with benchmarks and performance targets to move their companies forward.

The SBA Vermont District Office will select 20 small businesses to participate in the training course. The training is not for start-ups or those thinking about starting a business. To be accepted, small business owners must:

Have annual revenues of at least $250,000.

Have been in business for at least three years.

Have at least one employee, other than self.

There is no direct financial cost, but participants must invest their time and commitment to complete all training sessions over the six months. SBA and local partners cover all costs.

To apply for the six-month training course, visit https://www.sbathrive.com. Deadline to apply is April 30.

For more information about the training course, visit www.sba.gov/thrive.