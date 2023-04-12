Windsor Sheriff Palmer attends leadership course at Quantico
This no-cost program is provided by the National Institute of Corrections, U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Major County Sheriffs of America.
Palmer was nominated to join 24 other sheriffs from across the country for training on effective leadership within the Sheriff’s Office, the local criminal justice system and their communities. The NSI is the only executive leadership training program designed specifically for sheriffs to prepare them for all matters that impact the Office of Sheriff.
The NSI was developed and presented in the early 1970s in response to a need by sheriffs to meet the evolving demands of the office.
The NSI currently has two courses of study—the NSI Leadership Development course which prepares first-term sheriffs for success in office and strengthens the leadership skills of elected sheriffs; and the NSI Jail Administration course which enhances the sheriffs’ knowledge of their responsibilities in leading the operations of a correctional facility. For more information visit https://info.nicic.gov/
