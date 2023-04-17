Seed Lending Library returns to Whiting
Several types of seeds are available. If you are planning to start tomatoes or peppers, now is the time to check out the seed library. Seed packets are from 2022 stock but are still viable. They were donated by High Mowing Seeds in Wolcott and Erskine’s Grain & Garden, 54 Grain Store Road, in Chester.
Most commercial seed packets have an average of 150 seeds. If you have more seeds than you need or have extra seeds that you saved from your garden last year and would like to share, small envelopes are available at the seed library. Be sure to mark envelopes with pertinent seed information before donating. MVCA will be adding more seed varieties over the next couple of weeks.
The seed library is run by volunteers from MVCA and the Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens. Contact Melody Reed if you would like more information about the seed library or the new Chester community garden.
Whiting Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
