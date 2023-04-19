GMUSD board agenda for April 20

The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 20, 2023 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984.

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. March 16, 2023, Regular Meeting

B. April 11, 2023, Special Meeting (6:00 pm)

C. April 11, 2023, Special Meeting (7:30 pm)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report

C. Curriculum Reports

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE

VIII. STUDENT REPORTS

IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. Committee Reassignments

B. RVTC

C. TRSU Board

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read

1. E13 Travel Reimbursement

2. G14 Class Size

B. New Hire – English teachers GMUHS

C. Principal Search Process

XI. OLD BUSINESS

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

A. Executive Session under Title 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(A) Contracts, (for non bargaining unit employees

XIV. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, May 18, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XVI. Board Self Assessment

XVII. ADJOURNMENT: