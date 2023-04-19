GMUSD board agenda for April 20
The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 20, 2023 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984.
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. March 16, 2023, Regular Meeting
B. April 11, 2023, Special Meeting (6:00 pm)
C. April 11, 2023, Special Meeting (7:30 pm)
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report
B. Principal Report
C. Curriculum Reports
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE
VIII. STUDENT REPORTS
IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. Committee Reassignments
B. RVTC
C. TRSU Board
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
1. E13 Travel Reimbursement
2. G14 Class Size
B. New Hire – English teachers GMUHS
C. Principal Search Process
XI. OLD BUSINESS
XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSIONS
A. Executive Session under Title 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(A) Contracts, (for non bargaining unit employees
XIV. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, May 18, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom
XVI. Board Self Assessment
XVII. ADJOURNMENT:
