Chester Select Board agenda for April 19

| Apr 19, 2023 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 19, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the April 5, 2023 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Appoint Town Clerk/Treasurer

5. Paper of Record

6. Executive Session: PC & DRB Interviews

7. Appointments to PC & DRB

8. Adopt Local Emergency Management Plan

9. Composition of Local Cannabis Control Commission

10. Approve Liquor Licenses: McLaomainns Scottish Pub

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.