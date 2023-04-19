Chester Select Board agenda for April 19

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 19, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the April 5, 2023 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Appoint Town Clerk/Treasurer

5. Paper of Record

6. Executive Session: PC & DRB Interviews

7. Appointments to PC & DRB

8. Adopt Local Emergency Management Plan

9. Composition of Local Cannabis Control Commission

10. Approve Liquor Licenses: McLaomainns Scottish Pub

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn