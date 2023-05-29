Calling all golfers for Springfield Chamber’s 51st Hackers Tournament

The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 51st Annual Hackers Golf Tournament at Crown Point Country Club, 155 Golf Course Road, Springfield, on Thursday, July 13.

This popular event is open to players of all abilities; team slots are filling up quickly. Teams of four compete in a scramble for gross and net prizes. Other possible prizes include the $5,000 Cash Prize Putting Contest, courtesy of Jerry Farnum State Farm, and the famous Win-A-Car with a Hole-in-One on the 18th hole, thanks to Ford of Claremont.

The entry fee is $150 per player, which includes greens fee, cart rental, contests, gifts, pre- and post-tournament food, one drink ticket, one mulligan and one hand mashie. It does not include Squares or 50/50 raffles. Cash bar.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact the Springfield Chamber for more info at 802-885-2779 or by e-mail.

Team and sponsorship forms are available here.