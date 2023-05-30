Springfield Community Band kicks off summer season June 20

The Springfield Community Band’s 2023 concert season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield, with classical favorites.

Please bring a chair.

Performances are held each Tuesday evening through Aug. 1 and are free. Specific details about time and place, along with information about the content of the evening’s program, can be found on Facebook, SAPA-TV and Front Porch Forum.

The band plays a wide range of music, including marches, jazz, songs from musicals and selections from movie soundtracks. New this year are some very appealing light classical and semi-classical pieces whose melodies will be familiar to many.

Interested players are welcome to contact the band.