Springfield Community Band kicks off summer season June 20
The Springfield Community Band’s 2023 concert season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield, with classical favorites.
Please bring a chair.
Performances are held each Tuesday evening through Aug. 1 and are free. Specific details about time and place, along with information about the content of the evening’s program, can be found on Facebook, SAPA-TV and Front Porch Forum.
The band plays a wide range of music, including marches, jazz, songs from musicals and selections from movie soundtracks. New this year are some very appealing light classical and semi-classical pieces whose melodies will be familiar to many.
Interested players are welcome to contact the band.
