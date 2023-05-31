College News

Luke Pennell of Springfield has been named to the winter 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, N.H. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Abrah Rogers of Chester has been named to the winter 2023 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, N.H. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend, a sophomore majoring in Business Administration, has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Bob Jones University of Greenville, S.C. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Grayson Frazer of Springfield, an Exercise Science major, has earned Dean’s List recognition for the spring 2023 term at Trine University, located in Angola, Ind. To earn Dean’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500 to 3.749.

Hope Soucy of Landgrove, who majored in Biomedical Engineering, was bestowed a bachelor’s degree on May 13 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass.

Kim Cummings of Chester, a member of the Class of 2026 who is majoring in Computer Science, has been named to the Dean’s List for spring 2023 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Everett Mosher of Chester, a member of the Class of 2026 who is majoring in Mechanical Engineering, has been named to the Dean’s List for spring 2023 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Aaron Merrill of Ludlow has graduated from Stonehill College in Easton, Mass.

Corinne Lindberg of Cavendish, a Management major, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the fall 2022 semester at Grove City College in Grove City, Penn. Students eligible for the Dean’s List with Distinction must have a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84. Corinne is a 2022 graduate of Claremont Christian Academy and is the daughter of Stuart and Michele Lindberg of Cavendish.

Alyssa M. McLaughlin-Price of Weston has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.J. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits.