Heath Gordon Scholarship Fund-Raiser to be held Oct. 21

The Annual Heath Gordon Scholarship Fund-Raiser will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South, in Chester.

The event will feature live and silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle. MV19, which includes former members of Vehicle and Mistress, will play your favorite classic rock covers. The party will end when everybody feels that they have rocked and rolled sufficiently.

Admission is $10. All proceeds support a scholarship that is awarded annually to a Green Mountain Union High School senior who is seeking a college degree in music or art. This year’s fundraiser is dedicated to Wendy Gordon, Heath’s sister, who passed away last October.

Click here for more information. The scholarship fund is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt non-profit organization.