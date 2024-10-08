Blessing of the Animals at St. Luke’s on Oct. 13
Members of the public are invited to bring an animal with whom they live or work or the photo of an animal about whom they care or are concerned. Participants should come a bit early to the service and bring a small lawn chair, if needed, as well as a leash or restraint for the animal.
The pet blessing ceremony is in commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi, who was famous for preaching to a wolf, which then spared the lives of those who would feed him. St. Francis was also known for leading a simple life of poverty and charity that honored all creatures. This lifestyle is still honored in the monastic orders that bear the saint’s name. Blessing events traditionally take place on or shortly after St. Francis Day, which is Oct. 4.
Immediately after the blessing, there will be a regular Eucharistic service of thanksgiving for creation inside the church sanctuary. All are welcome to attend the communion service, including well-behaved animals on a leash or in a carrier, to celebrate God’s love for all creation.
