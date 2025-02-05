Chester Dems’ Share Heat Fundraiser brings in $2,500 for Family Center heating aid program

The 19th annual Share Heat Fundraiser for the Chester-Andover Family Center, held on Sunday, Feb. 2, welcomed more than 75 people to Vermont Vines Vineyard and Winery in Rockingham.

Guests enjoyed appetizers provided by the Chester Democratic Committee, the event sponsor, and a cash bar featuring wines by Vermont Vines. Following on-line Share Heat appeals during Covid, everyone was glad to once again be gathering in person to support this worthy cause.

This year’s Share Heat Appeal raised more than $2,500, which will be distributed by the Chester-Andover Family Center to residents of Chester and Andover for home heating assistance. Over the two-year period of 2023-24, the Family Center provided 104 household with more than $21,000 in home heating assistance. Requests in January this year have already exceeded 2024, making funds raised during this appeal essential.

The Chester Democratic Committee and the Chester-Andover Family Center thank all who joined us on Sunday afternoon and those who have donated to Share Heat.

Donations are still being accepted and may be made by check payable to Chester-Andover Family Center with “Share Heat” in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to Dakin & Benelli P.C., P.O. Box 499, Chester, VT 05143.

You can also click here to donate. Please type in Share Heat Donation.