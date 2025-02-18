Gypsy Reel, Rick Redington perform Feb. 22 in Ludlow, offer tribute to Mark Huntley

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium will be offering a special musical event featuring Gypsy Reel and Rick Redington & Tuff Luv at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St.

Gypsy Reel is like a Celtic rollercoaster ride complete with musical twists and turns that will leave you brimming with sonic joy.

Redington and his band just released a new album, Supermoon, which features high-energy tracks oozing with “bass, drums and percussive rhythmic goodness led by sweet licks, blazing riffs with freight train vocals.”

The night will also be a tribute to the life and legacy of Mark Huntley, who brought music and joy to so many, with his own band or together with area musicians. He was active in several local groups and had served on the Board of Directors of FOLA.

Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated to underwrite the costs of the event. For those so inclined, don’t forget your “dancing shoes.”

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-228-3238.