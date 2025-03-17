Schools invited to apply for SCRAPI funds to improve recycling efforts
Stacia Spaulding | Mar 17, 2025 | Comments 0
The School Compost and Recycling Action Plan Institute will launch with two immersive, day-long workshops on Monday, June 30 and Monday, July 28 at Vermont State University Randolph Campus. School teams will collaborate with experts to develop tailored Action Plans focused on reducing waste, enhancing recycling efforts, improving food waste management and integrating sustainable materials management into school culture and curricula.
Each participating school will receive at least $3,500 in funding to implement its Action Plan in the 2025-2026 school year, as well as ongoing mentorship from local experts and Institute staff. Professional development credits will be available to interested participants.
Interested faculty, staff and students are encouraged to click here to learn more; applications must be received by April 1.
SCRAPI is an initiative of the Vermont Solid Waste Program and Long Creek Resources LLC. It is funded by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant Program.
