Join Cavendish Streetscapes to beautify the region

| May 12, 2025 | Comments 0

Cavendish Streetscapes volunteers planted daffodil bulbs around town.

Last fall, Cavendish Streetscapes coordinators Julia Gignoux and Lisa Ewald enlisted volunteers to plant yellow daffodil bulbs in a variety of new locations.

One spot is shown in the photograph. Can you identify four more locations that feature these beacons of spring?

Seeking to promote civic pride and beautification of the village centers, Cavendish Streetscapes is powered by neighbors and friends.

Join for a single work party or many. Click here to follow Cavendish Streetscapes on Facebook.

