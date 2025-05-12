Plots available in Chester Community Gardens

The Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens, located on Canal Street in Chester, is excited to start the 2025 season.

Two 10-foot x 10-foot plots that are ready to plant are still available and will be assigned on a first-come first-served basis.

So that plot assignments can be updated, returning gardeners are requested to send a confirmation e-mail stating such: chestergreenhouse@gmail.com

Limited equipment is provided through a generous donation by Erskine’s Grain and Garden. Seeds are available at the Seed Library at Whiting Library, 117 Main St., as well as through gardener sharing. If you would like to volunteer for a gardening experience, plots that are designated for the Chester Andover Food Shelf will need tending and care.

Yearly fees are $20 per plot and scholarships are available; a garden is available to anybody who wants one. New gardeners pay a one-time refundable deposit of $25. Details can be found in the gardener agreement. Additional donations are welcome and go toward maintenance, infrastructure, scholarships and future expansion goals.

Again this year, two plots are reserved for cutting flowers for all gardeners and neighbors to enjoy. Please make bouquets for yourselves this year, as well.

If you would like to join, reserve a plot or donate to the scholarship fund, click here to send an e-mail. Electronic payments are available upon request. Click here to visit the Facebook page.