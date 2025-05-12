Springfield Rotary Club Food Drive May 17
Press release | May 12, 2025 | Comments 0
Donations are to benefit the Springfield Family Center Food Shelf. Grab a bag and fill it with non-perishable food items or personal care products to help those in need.
