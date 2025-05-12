Springfield Rotary Club Food Drive May 17

| May 12, 2025 | Comments 0

Springfield Rotary Club will be holding a “Fill the Cart from the Heart” Food Drive from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 17 by Shaw’s in the Springfield Shopping Plaza.

Donations are to benefit the Springfield Family Center Food Shelf. Grab a bag and fill it with non-perishable food items or personal care products to help those in need.

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

