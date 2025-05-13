Springfield Players presents ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’ May 17&18, 23&24

S

pringfield Community Players, the longest running community theater in Vermont, presents the first show of its 105th season at 165 South St. at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 17 and 23 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 18 and 24 at 165 South St.

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball is a humorous, yet heartfelt, play about five bridesmaids who find refuge in the bride’s sister’s bedroom during a lavish wedding reception. It explores themes of female solidarity as the women, who each has her own reason for hiding, discover that they have more in common than their matching dresses and distaste for the bride.

The cast of six, featuring a mix of new and familiar faces, is being led through its final weeks of rehearsal by debut director Janet Trimboli. Cat Gessner is joining SCP for the first time to bring the role of Frances, the bride’s naive younger cousin, to life, and Tera Monroe Murray is returning to the SCP stage to play the bride’s rebellious younger sister Meredith.

Mairin Keleher plays Trisha, the adventurous “woman with a past,” and Maritza Garcia plays the groom’s clumsy, yet elegant, sister Mindy. Returning to the stage after her directorial debut in November with Rumors, Ashlee White plays the unhappily married Georgeanne. Rounding out the cast, John Emery plays Tripp, the groom’s cousin and an usher.

This show contains mature themes and may not be suitable for all audiences. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Click here to purchase (fees will be added). If available, tickets can be purchased at the door.