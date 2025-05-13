Talk on Vermont policies regarding equity, sustainability and shared prosperity May 15
This Vermont Humanities Speakers Bureau presentation is part of the library’s series of events exploring the Vermont Reads book Gather by Kenneth Cadow, which explores themes of community, resources and resilience. Free copies of the book are available at the library while supplies last.
Vermont law requires that the state budget addresses Vermonters’ right to health, housing,
dignified work, education, food, social security and a healthy environment. Although it is a work of fiction, Gather shows us that we fail to keep these promises to each other all too often. Yu will explore why and how our state policies are failing families like Ian’s, the main character of the novel, and what tools the state has to more effectively keep these promises.
This talk is free, open to the public and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, contact Gail Zachariah at 802-875-2277 or send an e-mail.
