Windsor County Mentors seeks volunteers

W

indsor County Mentors, the youth mentoring organization that has served all of Windsor County since 1974, has an immediate need for adult volunteer mentors.

The organization has more than 50 years of experience in matching caring adults with youth in need to help them thrive. Mentoring offers vulnerable youth the opportunity to share experiences with reliable adults to widen their vision of themselves, helping them to become confident, contributing members of their community.

WCM creates and nurtures school- and community-based mentoring partnerships, free of charge, for local children between the ages of 5 and 18 years who could benefit from a long-term, trusting relationship with an adult in their community. In the school mentoring program, WCM trains and certifies adult volunteers who are matched with children at a local school. Once matched, the pair meets weekly during the school day for an hour.

In the community program, the matched pairs meet weekly on their own time for up to two hours. Mentor and mentee can partake in whatever activity they choose: having lunch together, completing school work, playing a game or just talking. What they do is less important than the fact that they are together, sharing their lives.

For further information, contact WCM at 802-674-5101 or send an e-mail to Executive Director Matthew Garcia.