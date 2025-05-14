College News

Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend, a senior pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., was hired before graduation as a administrative innkeeper at Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend.

Griffin also was among over 590 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2025 President’s List, which recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Makenna Milbauer of Grafton has been named a Winter 2024 Chancellor’s List honoree for the University of South Carolina Beaufort. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.