College News
The Chester Telegraph | May 14, 2025 | Comments 0
Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend, a senior pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., was hired before graduation as a administrative innkeeper at Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend.
Griffin also was among over 590 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2025 President’s List, which recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Makenna Milbauer of Grafton has been named a Winter 2024 Chancellor’s List honoree for the University of South Carolina Beaufort. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.