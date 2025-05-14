Family concert set for Saturday at Whiting Library

M

usicians Stu Fuchs and Sarah Carlisle will appear in a family-friendly show to delight listeners of all ages at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 17 at Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

Both are life-long, highly trained musicians who have toured the world performing and teaching. They played on Snatam Kaur’s 2018 Grammy-nominated album Beloved.

Fuchs blends mindfulness and music at his annual “Ukulele Zen” retreat held at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Carlisle, who plays upright bass and mandolin, studied classical and jazz music at the Peabody Conservatory and Temple University.

This program, which is supported by a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation, is free, open to the public and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, contact Gail Zachariah at 802-875-2277 or send an e-mail.